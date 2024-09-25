Assessing Performance Food Gr: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Performance Food Gr PFGC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Performance Food Gr, revealing an average target of $87.62, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. This current average has increased by 3.55% from the previous average price target of $84.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Performance Food Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Mandeville Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Lauren Silberman Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Chris Mandeville Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $84.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $80.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $88.00 $84.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Performance Food Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Performance Food Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Performance Food Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Performance Food Gr Better

Performance Food Group Co , markets and distributes national and company-branded food and food-related products. The company also specializes in distributing candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, other tobacco products, health and beauty care products and other items to vending distributors, box retailers, theaters, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, travel providers, and hospitality providers. The company has three reportable segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience.

Performance Food Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Performance Food Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.18% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Performance Food Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Performance Food Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

