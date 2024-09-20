17 Analysts Assess Builders FirstSource: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Builders FirstSource BLDR, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $197.53, along with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $175.00. Experiencing a 0.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $199.41.

The standing of Builders FirstSource among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $198.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $205.00 $190.00 Collin Verron Jefferies Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $217.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $190.00 $230.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $182.00 $188.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $187.00 $197.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $178.00 $193.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $185.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $183.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $242.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $200.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $175.00 $215.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Builders FirstSource's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.6%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

