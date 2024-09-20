What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Delek US Hldgs

Ratings for Delek US Hldgs DK were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.22, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.42% lower than the prior average price target of $24.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Delek US Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $22.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $18.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $20.00 $25.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $27.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $25.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Delek US Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Delek US Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, Delek US Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

