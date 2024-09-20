Expert Outlook: Coeur Mining Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Coeur Mining CDE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.9, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.75. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.29% increase from the previous average price target of $6.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Coeur Mining among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $7.00 $6.25 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $6.25 $5.75 Joe Reagor Roth MKM Raises Buy $8.00 $7.25 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Market Perform $5.75 $5.00 Kevin O'Halloran BMO Capital Raises Outperform $7.50 $6.75

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Coeur Mining's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada Mexico, and North America.

Financial Milestones: Coeur Mining's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Coeur Mining displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coeur Mining's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coeur Mining's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Coeur Mining faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

