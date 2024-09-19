Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For QuidelOrtho

Ratings for QuidelOrtho QDEL were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for QuidelOrtho, revealing an average target of $57.25, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $51.00, the current average has increased by 12.25%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of QuidelOrtho among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Sourbeer UBS Raises Neutral $50.00 $42.00 Alexander Nowak Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $57.00 $40.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $61.00 $61.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $61.00 $61.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of QuidelOrtho compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of QuidelOrtho's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company is engaged in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine which helps clinicians and patients to make decisions across the globe. Geographically the company has its presence in North America, EMEA, China and Other countries. It generates majority if the revenue from North America.

QuidelOrtho's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining QuidelOrtho's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuidelOrtho's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuidelOrtho's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuidelOrtho's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

