The Latest Analyst Ratings For Johnson & Johnson

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Johnson & Johnson JNJ, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $194.93, a high estimate of $215.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. A 0.83% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $196.57.

The perception of Johnson & Johnson by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $155.00 $160.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Buy $185.00 $195.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $169.00 $167.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $215.00 $215.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Johnson & Johnson's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.65%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

