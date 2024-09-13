16 Analysts Have This To Say About Moderna

16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Moderna MRNA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 4 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $111.5, along with a high estimate of $214.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 18.06% from the previous average price target of $136.07.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Moderna by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $130.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $157.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $70.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $88.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $120.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Hold $82.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $88.00 $96.00 Emmanuel Papadakis Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $85.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $90.00 $125.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $125.00 $160.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $178.00 $204.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $155.00 $168.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $157.00 $214.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $214.00 $214.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $120.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moderna. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Moderna's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Moderna's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Moderna: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Moderna's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -30.06%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -578.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moderna's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

