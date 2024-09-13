The Latest Analyst Ratings For OrthoPediatrics

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of OrthoPediatrics KIDS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $37.25, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. A 5.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $39.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive OrthoPediatrics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $30.00 $35.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Lowers Hold $35.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to OrthoPediatrics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of OrthoPediatrics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know OrthoPediatrics Better

OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OrthoPediatrics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: OrthoPediatrics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 33.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OrthoPediatrics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -11.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OrthoPediatrics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): OrthoPediatrics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: OrthoPediatrics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

