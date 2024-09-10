Expert Outlook: Ulta Beauty Through The Eyes Of 30 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 30 analysts have shared their insights on Ulta Beauty ULTA, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 9 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 7 8 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $417.37, a high estimate of $505.00, and a low estimate of $300.00. Experiencing a 10.5% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $466.34.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Ulta Beauty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Announces Sell $300.00 - Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Buy $450.00 $520.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $435.00 $507.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $345.00 $375.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $442.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $335.00 $328.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $505.00 $550.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $385.00 $500.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $356.00 $404.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $300.00 $325.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $385.00 $475.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $395.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $435.00 $450.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $420.00 $430.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Outperform $450.00 $500.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $380.00 $425.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $448.00 $552.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $500.00 $522.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $430.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $485.00 $525.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $450.00 $450.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $412.00 $475.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $325.00 $350.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $404.00 $494.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $450.00 $475.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $494.00 $498.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $355.00 $394.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ulta Beauty: A Closer Look

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ulta Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.88% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

