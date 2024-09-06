A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Globant Through 15 Analysts

Globant GLOB underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Globant, presenting an average target of $222.07, a high estimate of $245.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.41% from the previous average price target of $212.69.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Globant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $237.00 $226.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $210.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $205.00 $175.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $210.00 $200.00 Leonardo Olmos UBS Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $226.00 $218.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $240.00 $238.00 Divya Goyal Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $200.00 $190.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $238.00 $238.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $215.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 - Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Globant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Globant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Globant's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Globant's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globant analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Globant

Globant SA is a next-generation IT services company that primarily assists clients with their digital transformation efforts by creating customized software for them. The company was founded in 2003 in Argentina but is currently headquartered in Luxembourg and primarily serves clients in the U.S. and Latin America. Globant's client base is relatively concentrated in the media and entertainment and financial services industries.

Globant's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Globant's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Globant's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.58% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globant's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Globant's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.