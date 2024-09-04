Deep Dive Into Freeport-McMoRan Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Freeport-McMoRan FCX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Freeport-McMoRan, presenting an average target of $56.67, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 1.34% from the previous average price target of $55.92.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Freeport-McMoRan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $52.00 $58.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Sam Crittenden RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $60.00 $60.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $49.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Freeport-McMoRan's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company. It has organized its mining operations into four primary divisions: North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. Its reportable segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining. It derives key revenue from the sale of Copper.

Understanding the Numbers: Freeport-McMoRan's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Freeport-McMoRan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.46% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

