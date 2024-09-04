What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $30.38, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. A decline of 2.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Magnolia Oil & Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $31.00 Phillips Johnston Capital One Announces Overweight $28.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Magnolia Oil & Gas's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnolia Oil & Gas analyst ratings.

Get to Know Magnolia Oil & Gas Better

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The Company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Magnolia Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.