A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Planet Labs

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Planet Labs PL, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.57, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $2.00. A 2.45% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $5.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Planet Labs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $4.00 $4.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $2.00 $3.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Planet Labs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Planet Labs compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Planet Labs

Planet Labs PBC is an Earth-imaging company. The company provides daily satellite data that helps businesses, governments, researchers, and journalists understand the physical world and take action.

Planet Labs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Planet Labs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Planet Labs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Planet Labs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Planet Labs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

