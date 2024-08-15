The Latest Analyst Ratings For Charles Schwab

18 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Charles Schwab SCHW over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $78.5, a high estimate of $91.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average represents a 4.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $82.11.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Charles Schwab among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $79.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $80.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $82.00 $85.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $78.00 $82.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $77.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $79.00 $84.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $66.00 $72.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $88.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $72.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Buy $90.00 $91.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $88.00 $85.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $76.00 $76.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $81.00 $89.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $83.00 $86.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Buy $88.00 $92.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Charles Schwab's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Charles Schwab's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Charles Schwab Better

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Financial Insights: Charles Schwab

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Charles Schwab's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Charles Schwab's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Charles Schwab's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

