The Analyst Landscape: 12 Takes On Las Vegas Sands

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Las Vegas Sands LVS in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.83, along with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Experiencing a 7.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.25.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Las Vegas Sands is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $58.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $55.00 $61.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $57.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $51.00 $59.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $55.00 $59.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $47.00 $53.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $61.00 $62.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $60.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Las Vegas Sands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Las Vegas Sands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Las Vegas Sands's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Las Vegas Sands's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner Macao, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian Macao, as well as the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore toward the end of 2028. Its Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas assets in the US were sold to Apollo and VICI in 2022. With the sale of its Vegas assets, the company generates all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Las Vegas Sands

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Las Vegas Sands displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Las Vegas Sands's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Las Vegas Sands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Las Vegas Sands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.66.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

