The Analyst Verdict: Health Catalyst In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Health Catalyst HCAT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.2, along with a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.08%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Health Catalyst by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Jeff Garro Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $8.00 $9.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Health Catalyst's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Health Catalyst

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Health Catalyst's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.58% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Health Catalyst's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Health Catalyst's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

