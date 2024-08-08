In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Kemper

Kemper KMPR underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $80.0, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.96% increase from the previous average price target of $75.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kemper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $75.00 $70.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kemper. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kemper compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kemper's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Kemper's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kemper

Kemper Corp is a diversified insurance company that provides services in property and casualty insurance, along with life and health insurance. The company's property and casualty segment offers personal and commercial lines for home and automotive products. The company conducts its operations through two operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance.

Financial Milestones: Kemper's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Kemper's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.2%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kemper's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kemper's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kemper's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

