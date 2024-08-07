Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Henry Schein

Henry Schein HSIC has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Henry Schein, revealing an average target of $84.8, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has decreased by 0.47% from the previous average price target of $85.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Henry Schein by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $82.00 $92.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $81.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $72.00 $75.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $86.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Henry Schein's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Henry Schein's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Henry Schein analyst ratings.

Get to Know Henry Schein Better

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company operates in two reportable segments; health care distribution and technology & value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment is engaged in combining global dental and medical businesses and distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, and Vitamins. The technology and value-added services reportable segment provides software, technology & other value-added services to health care practitioners. The majority of revenue is derived from the health care distribution segment.

Henry Schein: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Henry Schein's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.66% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Henry Schein's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

