The Latest Analyst Ratings For Atlassian

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Atlassian TEAM in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Atlassian, presenting an average target of $210.3, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A decline of 7.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atlassian by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $177.00 $220.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $160.00 $200.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $175.00 $230.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $225.00 $245.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $220.00 $225.00 Connor Murphy Capital One Announces Overweight $211.00 - Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $250.00 $285.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atlassian's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Atlassian's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atlassian analyst ratings.

Discovering Atlassian: A Closer Look

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Financial Milestones: Atlassian's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Atlassian displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Atlassian faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.