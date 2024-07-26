What Analysts Are Saying About Bain Capital Specialty Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bain Capital Specialty BCSF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $17.0, with a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.46% from the previous average price target of $16.12.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bain Capital Specialty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $18.00 $17.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $17.00 $16.00 Ryan Lunch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $17.00 $16.50 Timothy O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bain Capital Specialty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bain Capital Specialty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bain Capital Specialty compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bain Capital Specialty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bain Capital Specialty's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bain Capital Specialty's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bain Capital Specialty analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Bain Capital Specialty: A Closer Look

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns and current income to investors by investing predominantly in middle-market companies with between $10.0 million and $150.0 million in annual EBITDA. Its portfolio of investments includes, First Lien Senior Secured Loan, Preferred Equity, Equity Interest, and Second Lien Senior Secured Loan among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Bain Capital Specialty's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Bain Capital Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bain Capital Specialty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 88.76% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bain Capital Specialty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bain Capital Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bain Capital Specialty's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.