Analyst Scoreboard: 35 Ratings For Walmart

In the latest quarter, 35 analysts provided ratings for Walmart WMT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 20 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 8 12 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.34, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. Marking an increase of 8.67%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $67.49.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Walmart. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $86.00 $75.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $74.00 $73.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $81.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $71.00 $69.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $77.00 $71.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Daniela Bretthauer HSBC Raises Buy $81.00 $70.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $77.00 $75.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $81.00 $66.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $69.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $66.00 $60.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $63.33 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $67.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $68.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $64.33 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $75.00 $69.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $67.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $68.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $69.00 $65.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $64.00 $60.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $75.00 $67.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $71.00 $69.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $63.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Walmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Financial Insights: Walmart

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walmart's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walmart's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, Walmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

