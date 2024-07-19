Breaking Down T-Mobile US: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of T-Mobile US TMUS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T-Mobile US and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $197.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $185.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.78% from the previous average price target of $186.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T-Mobile US by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $210.00 $184.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $200.00 - David Barden B of A Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $175.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Paul Gallant TD Cowen Lowers Buy $202.00 $204.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Outperform $188.00 $184.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for T-Mobile US's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

A Deep Dive into T-Mobile US's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.86.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

