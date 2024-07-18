Expert Outlook: MetLife Through The Eyes Of 9 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated MetLife MET, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $84.0, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 0.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of MetLife among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $86.00 $83.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $83.00 $82.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $85.00 $86.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $86.00 $81.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Lowers Buy $83.00 $88.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $80.00 $77.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $86.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $86.00 $87.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $82.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MetLife's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of MetLife's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MetLife analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About MetLife

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial services products. The company is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, EMEA, and MetLife Holdings. The U.S. business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and the MetLife segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

MetLife: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: MetLife's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.89%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: MetLife's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MetLife's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.