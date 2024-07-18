A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For U.S. Bancorp

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on U.S. Bancorp USB over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $45.43, along with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. Marking an increase of 1.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $44.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of U.S. Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $49.00 $44.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Lowers Hold $42.00 $43.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Announces Neutral $43.50 - Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $48.00 $45.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $43.50 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to U.S. Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of U.S. Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for U.S. Bancorp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into U.S. Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering U.S. Bancorp: A Closer Look

As a diversified financial-services provider, U.S. Bancorp is one of the nation's largest regional banks, with branches in roughly 26 states, primarily in the Western and Midwestern United States. The bank offers many services, including retail banking, commercial banking, trust and wealth services, credit cards, mortgages, and other payments capabilities.

U.S. Bancorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining U.S. Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.39% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): U.S. Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): U.S. Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: U.S. Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.