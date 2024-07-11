Unveiling 15 Analyst Insights On Tyler Technologies

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Tyler Technologies TYL were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tyler Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $530.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $600.00 and a low estimate of $490.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.96% from the previous average price target of $505.53.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Tyler Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $515.00 $473.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $560.00 $510.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Raises Buy $550.00 $515.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $550.00 $500.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $530.00 $485.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $490.00 $490.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $490.00 $490.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $529.00 $520.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $500.00 $480.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $500.00 $500.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $520.00 $520.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tyler Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tyler Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Tyler Technologies's Background

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Key Indicators: Tyler Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Tyler Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tyler Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.57%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tyler Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tyler Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

