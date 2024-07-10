A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Johnson Controls Intl Through 8 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Johnson Controls Intl JCI, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Johnson Controls Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has increased by 3.17% from the previous average price target of $67.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $76.00 $70.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Damian Karas UBS Lowers Neutral $68.00 $74.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $59.00 $61.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $71.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Johnson Controls Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Financial Milestones: Johnson Controls Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

