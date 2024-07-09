Expert Outlook: SM Energy Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on SM Energy SM, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.58, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. Observing a 6.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $52.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SM Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $54.00 $54.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $51.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $63.00 $63.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Announces Hold $51.00 - Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $63.00 - William Janela Mizuho Raises Buy $62.00 $57.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $54.00 $50.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Neutral $51.00 $42.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $45.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $62.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SM Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SM Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SM Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into SM Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SM Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering SM Energy: A Closer Look

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Operating primarily out of the United States, the company actively participates in joint ventures, prospects/leaseholds, and drill-to-earn opportunities. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from some of the United States' premier drilling locations. Drilling location interests have been traditionally obtained through oil and gas leases from third parties. SM Energy relies on its fleet of geologists, geophysicists, landmen, and engineers to help extract the full potential out of all properties held.

SM Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SM Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.96% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: SM Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SM Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.