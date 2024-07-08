The Analyst Landscape: 6 Takes On Interactive Brokers Gr

Loading... Loading...

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $139.33, along with a high estimate of $152.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.99% from the previous average price target of $126.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Interactive Brokers Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $138.00 $133.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $136.00 $132.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $147.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $125.00 $105.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Interactive Brokers Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Interactive Brokers Gr compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Interactive Brokers Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Interactive Brokers Gr's Background

Interactive Brokers is an online brokerage that generates trading commissions (around 31% of net revenue) from facilitating trading in a wide range of products, including equity, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, mutual funds, and ETFs. Interactive Brokers also generates net interest income (about 64% of net revenue) from idle client cash and earns fees (about 6% of net revenue) from ancillary services. Principal trading and other miscellaneous activities are small (about 5% of net revenue). The firm derives about 70% of its net revenue from the U.S. and 30% from international markets.

Breaking Down Interactive Brokers Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Interactive Brokers Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Interactive Brokers Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interactive Brokers Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

