The Latest Analyst Ratings For Infinera

Infinera INFN has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.25, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Infinera. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $9.00 $9.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Infinera. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Infinera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Infinera's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Infinera's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp is a global supplier of networking solutions comprised of networking equipment, software and services. Its portfolio of solutions includes optical transport platforms, converged packet-optical transport platforms, compact modular platforms, optical line systems, coherent optical subsystems, a suite of automation software offerings, and support and professional services. The company's customers include operators of fixed line and mobile networks, including telecommunications service providers, internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale carriers, research and education institutions, large enterprises, utilities and government entities.

Infinera's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Infinera's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Infinera's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Infinera's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.6, Infinera faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

