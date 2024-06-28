Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Synchrony Finl Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Synchrony Finl SYF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $48.15, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.14% increase from the previous average price target of $41.82.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Synchrony Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Crowley Baird Announces Outperform $56.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight $30.00 $30.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $62.00 $62.00 Vincent Caintic BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $62.00 $45.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $42.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Neutral $44.00 $43.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $41.00 $40.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Bill Carcache Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $50.00 $36.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $42.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Synchrony Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Synchrony Finl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Synchrony Finl: A Closer Look

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

A Deep Dive into Synchrony Finl's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Synchrony Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.98% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Finl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, Synchrony Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

