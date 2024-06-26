Expert Ratings For Oscar Health

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Oscar Health OSCR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $24.43, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 14.16%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $21.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Oscar Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $25.00 - Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Adam Ron B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $25.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $28.00 - Adam Ron B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Nathan Rich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $21.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Oscar Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Oscar Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Oscar Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oscar Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Oscar Health Better

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Oscar Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Oscar Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 45.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oscar Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Oscar Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

