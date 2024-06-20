Onto Innovation Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Onto Innovation ONTO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $246.43, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. This current average has increased by 15.69% from the previous average price target of $213.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Onto Innovation is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $265.00 $190.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $180.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $235.00 - Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $215.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Onto Innovation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Onto Innovation: A Closer Look

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.

Onto Innovation: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Onto Innovation's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Onto Innovation's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Onto Innovation's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Onto Innovation's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Onto Innovation adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

