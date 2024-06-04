Expert Ratings For Williams Companies

Loading... Loading...

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Williams Companies WMB, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.62, with a high estimate of $47.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average has increased by 6.09% from the previous average price target of $38.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Williams Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $38.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $39.00 $38.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $43.00 $40.00 Keith Stanley Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $34.00 - Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $47.00 $43.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $40.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Williams Companies's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Williams Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, Williams Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

