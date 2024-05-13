Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Paycor HCM

Loading... Loading...

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Paycor HCM PYCR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Paycor HCM, revealing an average target of $28.2, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average has increased by 9.05% from the previous average price target of $25.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Paycor HCM is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Bhavin Shah Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $21.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $23.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $36.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 - Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 -

Key Insights:

Loading... Loading...

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paycor HCM. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paycor HCM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Paycor HCM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Paycor HCM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Paycor HCM analyst ratings.

Delving into Paycor HCM's Background

Paycor HCM provides payroll and human capital management solutions to small and midsize clients in the United States via a software-as-a-service model. Alongside core payroll functionality, the firm's platform offers a suite of HCM solutions including talent management and time and attendance software, third-party integration capabilities, and industry-specific configurations. The firm targets customers with 10-1,000 employees and had over 30,000 customers as of June 2023.

Paycor HCM: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Paycor HCM's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.81% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Paycor HCM's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paycor HCM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Paycor HCM's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.