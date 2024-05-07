Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Petco Health and Wellness

Loading... Loading...

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $2.62, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.50. Experiencing a 28.61% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $3.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Petco Health and Wellness among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $1.75 $2.85 Elizabeth Suzuki B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $1.50 $5.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $2.00 $3.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $2.70 $3.50 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $4.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Neutral $2.50 $3.00 Anna Andreeva Needham Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Petco Health and Wellness. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Petco Health and Wellness's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Financial Insights: Petco Health and Wellness

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Petco Health and Wellness displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Petco Health and Wellness's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.