4 Analysts Assess Dow: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Dow DOW, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $61.75, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.86% increase from the previous average price target of $57.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $55.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $60.00 $56.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $68.00 $63.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $58.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dow's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dow's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dow Better

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Key Indicators: Dow's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Dow's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -1.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

