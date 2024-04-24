Expert Outlook: Mattel Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Mattel MAT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.0, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Mattel by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Handler Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $21.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $27.00 $26.00 Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Alexander Perry B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $19.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mattel. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mattel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Mattel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mattel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mattel analyst ratings.

Get to Know Mattel Better

Mattel markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). More than 50% of its net sales are generated from North America, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Mattel: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Mattel's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.6%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mattel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.2. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

