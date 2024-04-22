Vital Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vital Energy VTLE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vital Energy, presenting an average target of $59.55, a high estimate of $86.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $57.91, the current average has increased by 2.83%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vital Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $63.00 $55.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $52.00 $54.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $51.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $55.00 $54.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Underweight $51.00 $48.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $86.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $54.00 $50.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $54.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $86.00 $81.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Outperform $56.00 $53.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $50.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vital Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vital Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Vital Energy's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vital Energy's Background

Vital Energy is an independent energy company. Its business is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company has identified one operating segment: exploration and production.

Vital Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vital Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.08% as of 31 December, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Vital Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 63.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

