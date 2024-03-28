Evaluating Harmony Biosciences: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Harmony Biosciences HRMY underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $42.62, a high estimate of $53.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.42% from the previous average price target of $38.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Harmony Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $49.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $49.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $50.00 $53.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $53.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Buy $42.00 $33.00 Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $28.00 $25.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Announces Underperform $30.00 -

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences compared to the broader market.

All You Need to Know About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant), is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Financial Insights: Harmony Biosciences

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.26% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.