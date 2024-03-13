What Analysts Are Saying About AdTheorent Holding Stock

Loading... Loading...

AdTheorent Holding ADTH underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.44, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 26.86% from the previous average price target of $3.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AdTheorent Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Outperform $4.00 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.75 $3.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $3.00 $2.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AdTheorent Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AdTheorent Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AdTheorent Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AdTheorent Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of AdTheorent Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of AdTheorent Holding's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AdTheorent Holding

AdTheorent Holding Co Inc is a digital media platform that focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both advertising agency and brand customers. Geographically it serves Canada, the United Kingdom and Others. Key revenue is earned from the United States.

AdTheorent Holding: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: AdTheorent Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AdTheorent Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AdTheorent Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AdTheorent Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AdTheorent Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

