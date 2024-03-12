Cracking The Code: Understanding Analyst Reviews For KBR

Loading... Loading...

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on KBR KBR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.33, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.73% increase from the previous average price target of $66.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of KBR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $63.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $71.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $63.00 $65.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $67.00 $62.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $63.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KBR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KBR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KBR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KBR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KBR analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know KBR Better

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries, and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

KBR: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: KBR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.