Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For QuidelOrtho

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for QuidelOrtho QDEL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $73.0, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $37.00. Highlighting a 27.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $100.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of QuidelOrtho among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Sourbeer UBS Lowers Sell $42.00 $70.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $81.00 $130.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $76.00 $100.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $37.00 $66.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of QuidelOrtho's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corp is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. The company is engaged in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine which helps clinicians and patients to make better decisions across the globe. Geographically the company has its presence in North America, EMEA, China and Other countries. It generates majority if the revenue from North America.

QuidelOrtho: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, QuidelOrtho faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.19% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: QuidelOrtho's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): QuidelOrtho's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): QuidelOrtho's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: QuidelOrtho's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

