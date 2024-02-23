Susquehanna Maintains Positive Rating for Trinity Industries: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Susquehanna has decided to maintain its Positive rating of Trinity Industries TRN and lower its price target from $32.00 to $30.00.

Shares of Trinity Industries are trading up 0.0% over the last 24 hours, at $25.43 per share.

A move to $30.00 would account for a 17.97% increase from the current share price.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Inc. sells and leases railroad products and railcar maintenance services in North America. The company operates under the name TrinityRail in three main segments: railcar leasing and management services, which owns railcars and provides fleet management and administration services; rail products, which builds, sells, and modifies freight and tank railcars and their components; and all other, which sells highway products such as guardrail and other highway barriers. Customers include railroads, leasing companies, and shipping companies in the industries of agriculture, construction, consumer products, energy, and chemicals.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

