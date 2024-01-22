Analyst Ratings For Chipotle Mexican Grill

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill, revealing an average target of $2386.31, a high estimate of $2800.00, and a low estimate of $2070.00. This current average has increased by 13.24% from the previous average price target of $2107.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Chipotle Mexican Grill among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Tarantino Baird Maintains Outperform $2650.00 - Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $2226.00 $1930.00 Brian Bittner Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $2525.00 $2225.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $2450.00 $2100.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $2246.00 $1885.00 Joshua Long Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $2800.00 $2330.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Announces Neutral $2400.00 - Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $2450.00 $2100.00 Christopher Carril RBC Capital Raises Outperform $2425.00 $2185.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Outperform $2200.00 - John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $2070.00 $2010.00 Joshua Long Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $2330.00 - Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Raises Overweight $2250.00 $2200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chipotle Mexican Grill. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Chipotle Mexican Grill's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chipotle Mexican Grill analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $8.6 billion in 2022. The Mexican concept is predominately company-owned (it recently inked a development agreement with Alshaya Group in the Middle East), with a footprint of nearly 3,200 stores at the end of 2022, heavily indexed to the United States, although the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chipotle Mexican Grill showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.34% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chipotle Mexican Grill's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, Chipotle Mexican Grill adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

