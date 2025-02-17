Adam Kinzinger has never been one to toe the party line. As a former Republican congressman, he has seen his party shift over the years, growing more divided on key issues—including drug policy. Now, with the question of cannabis rescheduling looming and bipartisan discussions on psychedelic therapy gaining momentum, the ideological battle within the GOP is more visible than ever.

"There is a group within this kind of new whatever-we-want-to-call-it Republican Party, I guess, that is very hardcore anti-drug," Kinzinger says. "It's kind of like from the '80s." The old-guard mentality, deeply rooted in the Reagan-era War on Drugs, still holds significant sway. But another force is emerging. "You also have a group of more libertarians, which are more open to things like cannabis and psychedelics and things like that," he adds. "So I don't know who's going to win that fight."

Speaking in the context of Saxo's US Election Hub, Kinzinger acknowledges that the Republican Party is in a state of flux. While some within the conservative base still view drug policy reform as a nonstarter, others—driven by economic incentives, medical research and shifting public opinion—are warming up to the idea of change. For Kinzinger, it's not just a political debate; it's a matter of catching up with reality.

"I'll tell you though, there has been massive progression on those issues in the U.S., both in my thinking—from, I guess, the last time I would have had to vote on this was probably eight years ago—and then what we've seen in studies."

Psychedelics And PTSD: A Policy Shift In Progress

That shift in thinking is particularly pronounced when it comes to psychedelics. For decades, substances like MDMA and psilocybin were dismissed as fringe or dangerous. Today, however, scientific research tells a different story. "Not that long ago, the idea that MDMA or other psychedelics would somehow help somebody with PTSD… You could look back and say, ‘that was something from the hippies in Vietnam that said that kind of stuff,'" Kinzinger says. "But now, we've seen a number of studies –-and I've talked to a number of people, by the way–- that have been helped by this kind of stuff."

His interest in the issue is personal. As a veteran, he understands the devastating impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the limitations of traditional treatment methods. "I think it's important for us, especially when it comes to our veteran community –when we're continuing for a while at least to prescribe them drugs in terms of oxy [oxycodone] and things like that, to get them hooked on that," he says. "If this is a way to solve that (and I've talked to a number of people that have had their lives fixed on psychedelics, for instance) let's do that."

It's a compelling argument and one that is gaining bipartisan traction. In recent years, studies from institutions like Johns Hopkins and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) have suggested that psychedelics, particularly MDMA, may significantly reduce PTSD symptoms in veterans and first responders. While the FDA has recognized the potential of psychedelic therapies and granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to certain compounds, it has also rejected MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD due to concerns over study design and data integrity.

Thus, regulatory hurdles remain. Within the Republican Party, opposition to psychedelic research is less ideological and more about inertia—a reluctance to engage with policies that challenge long-standing norms.

The conversation around cannabis follows a similar trajectory, though with clearer economic and political stakes. Kinzinger, like many, sees the contradiction in current U.S. drug laws. "Obviously, alcohol is legal, and I drink alcohol myself," he says. "But I talked to people who are police officers that say they've never been to a domestic violence call, for instance, where the guy's high on weed. Instead, it's usually because he's drunk."

It is a stark contrast, highlighting a growing sentiment that cannabis prohibition is rooted in outdated narratives rather than real public safety concerns. "I think, look, adults being able to use this kind of stuff… does it have some negative ramifications? It does," he acknowledges. "But there are adults that use it respectfully."

As the debate continues, Kinzinger believes the political calculus is changing. "I do think within 5, at the maximum 10 years –because I just don't know where this administration is going to go, you'll see it actually unscheduled in the United States and quite likely federally legal," he predicts. "Unless they just leave it to the states… For instance, states right now determine the drinking age, even though all around the United States is 21. In theory, a state could make it 18 if they want to. So, it probably will be a policy that rests in the states, but I see it being decriminalized for sure federally."

For now, the fate of cannabis and psychedelic policy remains uncertain. But Kinzinger's perspective reflects a broader reality: the conversation has moved past whether reform will happen, and onto how—and when—it will take shape.

Still, the speed of reform will depend on political realities. While bipartisan support for cannabis and psychedelic policy has grown, federal agencies and key policymakers ultimately control the timeline. The Biden administration set the stage for rescheduling, but with a new president in office, that momentum may shift.

A Tipping Point For Federal Policy

For a moment, it seemed as though cannabis reform might have momentum at the federal level. The Biden administration had initiated the process of rescheduling cannabis, a move that many saw as the first step toward wider reform. But with a new administration in power, that trajectory appears far less certain.

Trump's recent appointment of Terrance Cole as DEA chief has further clouded the outlook. A veteran of the agency with a long history of enforcing strict drug policies, Cole has been vocal in his support of the "Just Say No" approach to cannabis—an ideology that helped fuel the War on Drugs in the 1980s. His selection signals that the DEA is unlikely to prioritize rescheduling efforts and some advocates now worry that the process could stall or even be reversed under Trump's leadership.

Beyond the DEA, Trump's broader personnel choices also suggest a return to hardline drug policies. His new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, previously opposed medical cannabis efforts in Florida, while OMB Director Russ Vought has supported federal crackdowns on cannabis businesses. With key figures in place who have historically resisted drug policy reform, the path forward for cannabis legalization is increasingly uncertain.

Psychedelic reform faces similar challenges. While states like Oregon and Colorado have moved ahead, the federal government's stance remains unclear. The FDA's rejection of MDMA-assisted therapy last year already slowed progress, and with a DEA chief openly opposed to drug reform, the chances of federal approval in the near future have diminished.

Kinzinger may be optimistic that cannabis will be federally legal within a decade, but whether that process moves forward or grinds to a halt will depend on the political realities of the current administration. As Trump builds out his second-term agenda, it's becoming clear that drug policy reform is not a priority—and may even face new resistance.

For now, the fate of cannabis and psychedelics remains uncertain. Whether reform continues—or is rolled back—will depend on how the political landscape shifts in the years ahead.

Photo via Shutterstock