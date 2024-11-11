After seven years of navigating an uncertain landscape, Munich-based Drapalin Pharmaceuticals GmbH has emerged as the sole licensed cannabis distributor in Bavaria where 13 million people live.

Co-founded and co-run by Ivan Garev, Drapalin has grown significantly since cannabis was rescheduled as a non-narcotic. The company registered a 20-fold surge in sales over the past year.

We sat down with Garev in an exclusive interview, where he reflected on the evolving cannabis market in Germany as well as the determination and foresight necessary for Drapalin’s success.

Seven Years Of Challenges

Founded seven years ago, Drapalin has never experienced a surge in business as large as the one in recent months.

"When we started this business, it was just Holland and Canada. That's all there was," said Garev who noted that Bavaria’s strict rules presented an uphill battle for Drapalin.

"Our train went only one direction. If you can do it in Munich [the capital of Bavaria], you can do it anywhere," he said. Persistence was key, especially as Drapalin had to prove its trustworthiness to the conservative Bavarian government. At one point, authorities even suggested they move elsewhere in Germany, convinced Bavaria would never allow cannabis sales, Garev remembers.

Drapalin pushed forward. Today, out of 200 companies that sought licenses in Germany, approximately 15 succeeded. Drapalin remains Bavaria's sole licensed cannabis seller.

A Careful Approach To Supply

"Cannabis is not tomatoes," Garev said as he explained the company's strict standards for quality and compliance.

Drapalin partners with international suppliers in countries like the Czech Republic and Argentina, ensuring that every product meets Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and complies with the multiple layers of European, German and Bavarian regulations. This approach has been vital for Drapalin's credibility with physicians and patients.

Drapalin has also taken on the task of educating doctors, many of whom are unfamiliar with cannabis. They provide training and information on terpenes, THC, CBD, and the endocannabinoid system.

"Once physicians open up to cannabis, their curiosity just takes off. You can't imagine how deep their questions get," Garev said.

Politics And Market Boom

When it comes to politics, Garev is calm about Bavaria's future in cannabis. At the personal level, he acknowledges being aligned with the conservative CSU party in almost all issues stance, “except cannabis.” Yet, Garev says he’s confident the party will not turn back on recent cannabis reforms, which would imply an unlikely alliance with the far right. This gives the company a chance to look forward.

Since cannabis was legalized, following the impressive increase in the German market, demand in Bavaria has exploded. "The market quadrupled, at least. Our sales numbers are 20 times higher than last year," Garev said.

He talked about the energy shift at a recent ExpoPharm event in Munich, where two days were devoted to cannabis. "I've never seen so many happy faces in my life, and it was the same people who were down with just four months ago, and they were all in tears for the situation of the industry."

Now, Drapalin is preparing its largest cannabis flower shipment to date – a milestone that marks a new chapter for the company.

"It was tough for the last five years. Now, we're enjoying ourselves and making big plans for the future," Garev concluded.

Cover: Drapalin Media website