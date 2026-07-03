Pennsylvania Rep. Daniel Meuser Bought Up to $50K Worth of SpaceX Stock

July 2, 2026 records indicate that Representative Daniel Meuser filed a purchase of SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX), valued between $15,001 and $50,000. According to the July filing, the transaction occurred on June 15, 2026.

Currently, SpaceX shares are trading down 0.65% at $160.95.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Daniel Meuser executed 27 trades totaling over $2.28 million. The largest of these trades were in NVIDIA and Alphabet stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here is a list of Daniel Meuser's most recent trades:

Stay informed on Daniel Meuser's trades and other members of Congress with our real-time government trades tracking tool!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.