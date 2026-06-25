A Congress Member Sold Up To $30K In General Dynamics Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

June 24, 2026 records indicate that Representative Dwight Evans filed a sale of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), valued between $2,002 and $30,000. According to the June filing, the transaction occurred on June 10, 2026.

Currently, General Dynamics shares are trading up 1.29% at $348.75.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Dwight Evans conducted 34 trades, totaling more than $75 thousand. The largest of these were in Amazon.com and Alphabet stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase American Tower (NYSE:AMT): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

Here’s a summary of Dwight Evans's most recent trades:

To stay updated on Dwight Evans's trades and other congressional trades, try our government trades tool for live updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.