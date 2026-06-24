California Rep. Nancy Pelosi Bought Up to $6.00M Worth of Intel Stock

A June filing shows that Representative Nancy Pelosi reported a purchase in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), valued between $1,500,002 and $6,000,000. The transaction date is listed as May 29, 2026, with the report published on June 23, 2026.

At present, Intel shares are trading up 2.2% at $135.19.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Nancy Pelosi made 43 stock trades totaling more than $36.37 million. The largest trades involved stocks like Apple and NVIDIA. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): $1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase

$1,000,001 - $5,000,000 Purchase Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): $500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase

Here’s a summary of Nancy Pelosi's recent trades:

If you want to stay updated on Nancy Pelosi's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.