Social Security Payments Could Face Interruptions In May, Warns Former Commissioner Martin O'Malley: 'Never Hoped I Was Wrong So Much In My Life'

Some retirees could miss their May benefit checks, former Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley cautioned Monday, blaming deep staffing cuts and repeated computer outages for what he called a looming "interruption of benefits."

What Happened: Speaking at a packed town hall hosted by U.S. Reps. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.) and Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.), O'Malley said the agency has shed 7,000 workers — half of them from the tech team — since President Donald Trump took office in January, as noted in a report by Long Island Press, a free monthly news and lifestyle magazine.

The ex-commissioner, who ran the agency under President Joe Biden from 2023 to 2024, warned that lean staffing has already slowed claims processing and triggered multiple system crashes. "I've never hoped I was wrong so much in my life," he told about 200 anxious constituents at Long Island University.

The Social Security Administration did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Suozzi slammed the cuts as penny-wise and pound-foolish, noting they shave just 0.06 percent off the agency's budget. Union leader Edwin Osorio agreed, saying employees are "struggling to keep the lights on" while call-center wait times balloon. Gillen, meanwhile, urged residents to log every delay so her office can press for fixes, while Suozzi encouraged bipartisan pressure on lawmakers and the White House.

No checks have been delayed yet, all three speakers stressed. Still, O'Malley said the program that 69 million Americans rely on is at risk if staffing and IT resources aren't restored soon.

Why It Matters: O’Malley’s comment at the town hall arrives days after former President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Chicago, criticizing the Trump administration for its approach to Social Security.

Biden’s comments were swiftly rebutted by the Social Security Administration, which accused the former president of lying in a series of posts on X. The Administration said Trump “has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security.”

Particularly, the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration has sparked anxiety among seniors. DOGE, tasked with cost-cutting, has led to significant job cuts and reorganization within the federal government. DOGE, overseen by Elon Musk, has even called it “the biggest Ponzi scheme” of all time.

Additionally, recent updates to Social Security rules, effective April 2025, are reshaping benefits for millions. These changes include larger checks and new identification requirements, impacting retirees, survivors, and those on spousal benefits.

Photo Courtesy: Jason Raff On Shutterstock.com

